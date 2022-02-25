UK mulling crypto-asset seizure powers, Home Office says

Law360, London: The government is 'keen' to introduce new legislation allowing the authorities to seize crypto-assets in civil proceedings as the risk of criminals using digital currencies in fraud and money laundering grows, a senior civil servant told parliament on 24 February 2022.
