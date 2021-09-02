LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK life insurance claims rise to £125m in first half of 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Insurers have paid out £125.7m to families of workers who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the first half of 2021, according to a British industry body, considerably more than they paid during the whole of 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

