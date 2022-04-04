LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK—legislative changes for clinical trials on the horizon

Published on: 04 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In brief
  • In more details
  • The proposals
  • Reactions from the industry
  • What does this mean for the future?
  • Divergence and similarities with EU Clinical Trials Regulation
  • Still no reference to Decentralised Clinical Trials

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Julia Gillert, of counsel, Tanvi Shah, senior associate, and Jaspreet Takhar, senior associate, at Baker McKenzie discuss the proposed amendments to the legislative process for the conduct of clinical trials involving medicinal products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

