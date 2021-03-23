Sign-in Help
UK law enforcement must resume co-operation with EU

Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Because Brexit has diminished British law enforcement agencies’ influence and downgraded their access to European information exchange systems, the UK should negotiate with the EU to restore pre-Brexit co-operation, say Ian Hargreaves and Grace Kim at Covington. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

