UK begins review of coronavirus (COVID-19) events reinsurance scheme

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government said on 25 March 2022 that it is beginning a review of its reinsurance programme for live events during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a measure to help protect promoters and artists against losses caused by cancellation arising from lockdown restrictions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

