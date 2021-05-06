Sign-in Help
Legal News

UK joins US in implementing a global anti-corruption sanctions regime

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Targeted activities
  • Designation considerations
  • Prohibitions and compliance steps
  • Impact in practice

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Paige Berges, counsel in Ropes and Gray’s Anti-Corruption and International Risk group, considers the UK sanctions regime aimed at combatting global anti-corruption and draws comparisons between the UK and the US in implementing anti-corruption sanctions regimes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

