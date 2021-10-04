- UK & Ireland In-house market overview
- Candidate supply and demand
- IR35—impact on the interim market
- The interview process: speed is of the essence
- Remote working and flexibility
Article summary
In-house Advisor analysis: The global pandemic has caused irreversible change across the world, and while it has been a period of tremendous hardship, many positives have emerged that will potentially reshape the in-house legal market moving forward. In this article, Sarah Ingwersen, Partner, Global Head of In-house at Taylor Root, specialist legal recruitment consultancy, discusses some key learnings.
