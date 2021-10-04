LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / In-house Advisor / Running a legal department / Recruitment & retention

Legal News

UK & Ireland In-house market overview

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK & Ireland In-house market overview
  • Candidate supply and demand
  • IR35—impact on the interim market
  • The interview process: speed is of the essence
  • Remote working and flexibility

Article summary

In-house Advisor analysis: The global pandemic has caused irreversible change across the world, and while it has been a period of tremendous hardship, many positives have emerged that will potentially reshape the in-house legal market moving forward. In this article, Sarah Ingwersen, Partner, Global Head of In-house at Taylor Root, specialist legal recruitment consultancy, discusses some key learnings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
6 Practice notes
View More