UK introduces bill to give LIBOR phase-out legal clarity

Law360, London: The UK government has introduced legislation that will clarify new powers given to the financial regulator to oversee the wind-down of the LIBOR interest-rate benchmark, including powers to allow some existing contracts to continue using the index after it has been phased out.
