UK Internal Market Bill clauses voted down by Lords ahead of trade talks

MLex: On 9 November 2020, the House of Lords voted by a large majority to remove clauses of the UK Internal Market Bill (the Bill) that would have allowed the government to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement at the end of the Brexit transition period. The move from the Lords turned up pressure on the UK government ahead of crunch trade talks between UK and EU negotiators.
