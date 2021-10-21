LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK insurers urge government to spend on flood defences

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: British insurers urged the government on 20 October 2021 to ensure that there is sufficient investment in flood defences when it presents its new budget on 27 October 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

