UK government VIP lane for PPE was unlawful, court rules

Law360, London: A judge ruled on 12 January 2022 that the British government's fast-track route for companies supplying personal protective equipment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was unlawful because it hindered competition for contracts worth millions of pounds, even though the court upheld the three deals facing the legal challenge.
