UK government VIP lane for PPE was unlawful, court rules

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: Law360
A judge ruled on 12 January 2022 that the British government's fast-track route for companies supplying personal protective equipment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was unlawful because it hindered competition for contracts worth millions of pounds, even though the court upheld the three deals facing the legal challenge.

