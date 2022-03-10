UK government shifts on online financial scam ads amid pressure

Law360, London: Technology giants must take responsibility for tackling fraudulent adverts that appear on their online platforms, the government has said after coming under pressure from MPs, regulators and consumer rights groups.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model
Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital
Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over
Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)
0330 161 1234