UK government publishes public sector guidance on automated decision making

Local Government analysis: The government has published a guidance document: Ethics, Transparency and Accountability Framework for Automated Decision-Making, which is designed to help public sector organisations with using automated or algorithmic decision-making systems. JP Buckley and Sam Morrow of DWF LLP provide an overview of the key points.
