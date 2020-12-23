UK government maps post-Brexit shake up of public procurement

Public Law analysis: With the UK no longer bound to comply with EU procurement directives from 2021, the government has published a Green Paper and Procurement Policy Notes setting out wide-ranging changes to how public bodies tender contracts. Catherine Wolfenden, John Cleverly and Kate Davies of Osborne Clarke discuss the immediate changes from 1 January 2021 and the proposed changes ahead.
