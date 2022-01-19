UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says

MLex: A controversial proposal to cut protections for users affected by machine-made decisions as part of the UK’s data reform agenda is unlikely to go ahead, a UK government official has said. A consultation paper proposed removing a provision on automated decision-making from the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR), but the government has changed tack, the official said.
