LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Data protection / Data protection essentials

Legal News

UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says

Published on: 19 January 2022
Published by: MLex
  • UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
  • Striking a balance

Article summary

MLex: A controversial proposal to cut protections for users affected by machine-made decisions as part of the UK’s data reform agenda is unlikely to go ahead, a UK government official has said. A consultation paper proposed removing a provision on automated decision-making from the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR), but the government has changed tack, the official said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes