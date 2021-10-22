LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK, France, Spain, Italy and Austria to repeal digital services tax

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The UK, France, Italy, Spain and Austria issued a joint statement 21 October 2021 saying they will repeal their digital services taxes following the conclusion of talks by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to reform the international tax system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

