UK financial regulatory change to accelerate in 2022

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Post-Brexit cleanup
  • Boosting ESG
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • Operational resilience
  • Fintech and cryptocurrency

Article summary

Law360, London: British financial regulators have been exploiting the breakaway from the EU's regulatory framework to boost London's competitiveness in world markets, and lawyers predict 2022 will bring enhanced efforts to boost environmental and diversity disclosures, reform how wholesale markets operate, and increase oversight of cryptocurrencies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

