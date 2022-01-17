LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK financial regulator has 54 money-laundering probes ongoing, minister says

Published on: 17 января 2022
Published by: MLex
  UK financial regulator has 54 money-laundering probes ongoing, minister says
  Property ownership register

Article summary

MLex: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) currently has 54 cases of suspected money-laundering breaches under investigation, a government minister has told lawmakers, an apparent dramatic jump from figures released two years ago. Minister of State for the Cabinet Office, Theodore Agnew, also said long-delayed legislation to lead to a register of overseas owners of British properties could appear in ‘months’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

