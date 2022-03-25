LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK financial firms can challenge post-Brexit rules at appeal tribunal, BoE's Woods says

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: UK financial firms can challenge the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) regulatory decisions at an appellate tribunal, the Chief Executive of the PRA, Sam Woods, has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

