UK failed to stop €2.7bn customs fraud, ECJ advocate says

Published on: 10 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Britain should repay Brussels at least €2.7bn (US$ 3.2bn) for failing to prevent Chinese gangs from running a massive tax fraud on imported goods, a legal adviser urged the EU's top court on 9 September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

