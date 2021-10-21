LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK extended passing off and EUIPO decisions (Indo European Foods v EUIPO)

Published on: 21 October 2021
  • UK extended passing off and EUIPO decisions (Indo European Foods v EUIPO)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
IP analysis: If one posed to most EUIPO practitioners the question: ‘what do Champagne, sherry, chocolate, yoghurt and rice have in common?’ they may not have a clue. The answer is they have all been protected under the English law of extended passing off. Using passing off as a way of opposing a later trade mark has had something of a chequered history during the time the UK has been part of the EUIPO system. The use of extended passing off brings with it a further dimension in that the owner of the goodwill is one of many who claims that there has been some damage as a result of a misrepresentation. However, the Indo European Foods decision has turned a corner on the understanding of this form of protection and reliance on it. Written by Paul A Harris, head of litigation at Dehns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

