UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022

Published on: 11 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
  • UK listing regime
  • Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
  • Review of UK prospectus regime
  • UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
  • TCFD disclosures
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • New power to block listings
  • EU Capital Markets Union
  • Retail investment strategy
    • More...

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: 2021 was a busy year for capital markets lawyers. This News Analysis provides an overview of what financial services lawyers can expect in 2022 with regard to the regulation of capital markets in the UK and EU.

