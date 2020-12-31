- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- What about EU adequacy for the UK?
- What will the procedure be for conferring adequacy on the UK?
- When can we expect adequacy?
- Adequacy and the wider context
- Does the TCA look to what happens if the UK loses its adequacy decision either under the EU GDPR or the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive?
- Will adequacy be affected if the UK shares data with the US in a law enforcement context?
- Does the end of the transition period mean any changes as regards data protection in the UK?
- What practical steps should be taken to comply with the UK GDPR
- What does the TCA say about regulatory cooperation? Will the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) still be in the EDPB?
More...
- Is there any suggestions that the UK might be intending to lower its data protection standards?
- What does the TCA say about data localisation?
- Any other hints about the future direction of travel of UK data protection law?
- What about data flows from the UK to the EEA?
- What about data flows from the UK to third countries?
- Conclusion
Less...
Article summary
Information Law analysis: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) includes a chapter on data flows and personal data protection, providing good news for data protection practitioners preparing for the end of the Brexit transition period at 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). Eleonor Duhs, director and barrister at Fieldfisher discusses the implications of this deal and the next steps regarding data adequacy.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.