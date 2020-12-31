Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Brexit

Legal News

UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021

UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
Published on: 31 December 2020
Updated on: 31 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
  • What about EU adequacy for the UK?
  • What will the procedure be for conferring adequacy on the UK?
  • When can we expect adequacy?
  • Adequacy and the wider context
  • Does the TCA look to what happens if the UK loses its adequacy decision either under the EU GDPR or the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive?
  • Will adequacy be affected if the UK shares data with the US in a law enforcement context?
  • Does the end of the transition period mean any changes as regards data protection in the UK?
  • What practical steps should be taken to comply with the UK GDPR
  • What does the TCA say about regulatory cooperation? Will the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) still be in the EDPB?
    • More...

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) includes a chapter on data flows and personal data protection, providing good news for data protection practitioners preparing for the end of the Brexit transition period at 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day). Eleonor Duhs, director and barrister at Fieldfisher discusses the implications of this deal and the next steps regarding data adequacy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More