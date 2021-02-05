UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says

Article summary

MLex: EU lawmakers have said the UK ‘does not currently meet the conditions’ to allow the continued free flow of personal and law-enforcement data, and expressed ‘strong doubts’ about an interim six-month agreement that allows those flows as part of a post-Brexit trade deal. The non-binding opinion from the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee (LIBE), adopted on 4 February 2021, comes just weeks before the EU’s data protection authorities are set to scrutinize the European Commission’s draft decision on adequacy, which is crucial for continued economic and security cooperation between the EU and the UK. or to read the full analysis.