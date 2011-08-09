Sign-in Help
Legal News

UK disclosure rules must not undermine effectiveness of equality Directive (News, 9 August 2011)

Published on: 09 August 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Whether the Directives lend support to disclosure applications in equality claims
  • References to the ECJ: adversarial and inquisitorial legal systems
  • The relevance of EU confidentiality rules
  • Comment

Article summary

Although the various Directives now subsumed into the Recast Equal Treatment Directive do not explicitly and expressly provide support for disclosure applications in equality claims, refusal of disclosure by a party, in the context of establishing facts from which it may be presumed that there has been direct or indirect discrimination, could risk compromising the achievement of the objective pursued by that Directive and thus deprive it of its effectiveness, according to the ECJ in Kelly v National University of Ireland, and so, in circumstances where, in an equality claim, application of any domestic procedural rules relating to disclosure would frustrate the achievement of the objective of that Directive, those domestic rules should be adapted or disapplied to ensure that such frustration does not occur. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

