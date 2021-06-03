menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Directors and insolvency / Directors' duties

Legal News

UK directors’ duties—navigating the ‘road to recovery’

UK directors’ duties—navigating the ‘road to recovery’
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK directors’ duties—navigating the ‘road to recovery’
  • Navigating the ‘road to recovery’
  • Coronavirus and defining a ‘new normal’
  • Recent legislative changes
  • Proposed legislative changes
  • Directors and officers (‘D&O’) insurance
  • Practical considerations for directors

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This News Analysis looks at some of the legislative changes and key considerations for directors resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It includes a number of practical steps directors can take to navigate the current challenges they face. Written by Chris Davis, partner and head of Value Delivery, and Iestyn Matthews, director, at THM Partners LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More