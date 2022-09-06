LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK data protection legislation delayed amid leadership change

Published on: 06 September 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The UK data protection framework reform has been delayed after the government pulled the second reading of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill hours before it was due to start, to ‘allow ministers to further consider this legislation’ under incoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

