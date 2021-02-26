Sign-in Help
Legal News

UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April

UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: MLex
  • UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April

MLex: The umbrella body that groups EU privacy watchdogs plans to present its opinion on proposed data adequacy decisions for the UK in mid-April 2021. It would come just over two months before the interim data-flows framework established by the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement expires at the end of June 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

