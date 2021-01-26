Sign-in Help
UK crime fighter urges banks to scale back AML reports

Published on: 26 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The head of Britain’s command center for fighting economic crime called for reforms of the system for reporting potential money laundering on Monday, 25 January 2021, telling an influential committee of lawmakers that too many low-quality reports are being submitted to criminal investigators. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

