UK court ruling on damages claim in minor data protection infringement case (Emma Louise Johnson v Eastlight Community Homes Ltd)

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Information Law analysis: Claims for compensation for alleged data protection infringements continue unabated. While the recent UK Supreme Court ruling in the Lloyd v Google mass claims case has been the most prominent one there have also been other cases of note in particular about legal issues concerning claims where the alleged data protection infringements are minor, such as the Rolfe v Veale case concerning the threshold for distress claims. This recent case is another similar noteworthy case where, among other things, the court ruled that such minor cases should be brought at the lower court level. This article sets out highlights of the case. Written by André Bywater and Jonathan Armstrong, solicitors, Cordery in London where their focus is on compliance issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

