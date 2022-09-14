UK cost of living crisis—are your employees taking second jobs?

Article summary

Employment analysis: Money largely remains a taboo subject and one about which employees may be reluctant to open up. An employee may ask to take on a second job because they are adept at managing their finances and want to boost their income in anticipation of higher bills. In many cases, however, it is likely to be an indication that they are struggling financially. No matter the employee's motivation, the issue of multiple jobs raises a host of human resources, wellbeing and health and safety concerns. Alison Weatherhead, Partner, and Laura Morrison, Managing Practice Development Lawyer, both at Dentons analyse some of the issues for employers to consider. or to read the full analysis.