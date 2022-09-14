LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Starting employment / Employment contract

Legal News

UK cost of living crisis—are your employees taking second jobs?

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • UK cost of living crisis—are your employees taking second jobs?
  • Exclusivity clauses
  • Wellbeing
  • Health and safety
  • Compliance perspective
  • Secret second jobs

Article summary

Employment analysis: Money largely remains a taboo subject and one about which employees may be reluctant to open up. An employee may ask to take on a second job because they are adept at managing their finances and want to boost their income in anticipation of higher bills. In many cases, however, it is likely to be an indication that they are struggling financially. No matter the employee's motivation, the issue of multiple jobs raises a host of human resources, wellbeing and health and safety concerns. Alison Weatherhead, Partner, and Laura Morrison, Managing Practice Development Lawyer, both at Dentons analyse some of the issues for employers to consider. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More