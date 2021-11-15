LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK corporate liability laws mustn’t be watered down, MP warns, as concern grows

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Punishments for companies that fail to prevent economic crime mustn’t be downgraded to civil offences, an MP has told MLex, following concerns that the Law Commission is considering floating that possibility to the government. The Law Commission said its review of corporate liability laws has been delayed until next year, but declined to say whether this would be an option for the government to consider. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

