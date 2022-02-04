LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK coronavirus (COVID-19) loans fraud under scrutiny by SFO

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Cases of suspected fraud involving UK 'bounceback' coronavirus (COVID-19) loans are under investigation by the country's white-collar crime agency, the government has said.

