UK Competition law—daily round-up (31/03/2022)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Antitrust
  • Private actions
  • Mergers
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the CMA’s launch of its consultation on the draft VABEO guidance to accompany the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order, and (2) the CAT’s judgment to stay the applications and permit the applicants to a revised application for certification in damages claim against banks relating to the Forex cartel. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

