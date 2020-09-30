Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (30/09/2020)

Published on: 30 September 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (30/09/2020)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Brexit
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) Ogem’s decision to issue a statement of objections to PayPoint alleging a breach of Chapter II and/or Article 102 by including exclusivity terms in contracts with energy suppliers and retailers, and (ii) the CMA’s decision to launch a consultation on proposed new guidance to cover it’s activities in monitoring and enforcing compliance with final merger and market undertakings and orders. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

