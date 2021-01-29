Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (29/01/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (29/01/2021)
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (29/01/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication of new CMA guidance on reporting, investigation and enforcement of potential breaches of merger and market investigation remedies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and