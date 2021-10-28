LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (28/10/2021)

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication of the CMA’s full-text decision (dated 20 October 2021) to fine Facebook £50.5m for failure to comply with an IEO. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

