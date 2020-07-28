UK Competition law—daily round-up (28/07/2020)

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (i) the High Court’s ruling dismissing UBS’ application to strike-out of a claim for damages by the FDIC in relation to collusion with respect to the setting of the LIBOR, and (ii) publication of the CMA’s phase 1 decision in Aragorn Parent Corporation (KKR & Co Inc)/OverDrive Holdings Inc. or to read the full analysis.