UK Competition law—daily round-up (28/07/2020)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (28/07/2020)
Published on: 28 July 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (i) the High Court’s ruling dismissing UBS’ application to strike-out of a claim for damages by the FDIC in relation to collusion with respect to the setting of the LIBOR, and (ii) publication of the CMA’s phase 1 decision in Aragorn Parent Corporation (KKR & Co Inc)/OverDrive Holdings Inc. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

