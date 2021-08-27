menu-search
UK Competition law—daily round-up (27/08/2021)

Published on: 27 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including publication of the CMA’s decision to clear CVC Capital/Six Nations Rugby. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

