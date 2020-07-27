Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (27/07/2020)

Published on: 27 July 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • UK Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (i) the entry into force of the Competition Appeal Tribunal (Coronavirus) (Recording and Broadcasting) Order 2020, (ii) Ofwat’s decision to amend the scope of its abuse of dominance investigation into Thames Water. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

