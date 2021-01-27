Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (27/01/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (27/01/2021)
Published on: 27 January 2021
Updated on: 27 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (27/01/2021)
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including new CMA guidance to help businesses achieve environmental sustainability goals whilst staying on the right side of competition law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied