UK Competition law—daily round-up (26/01/2021)

Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the CMA’s decision to close its Chapter I investigation into the supply of prochlorperazine tablets, and (ii) publication of an order in FNZ / GBST remitting the merger case back to CMA for reconsideration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

