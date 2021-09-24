LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK Competition law—daily round-up (24/09/2021)

Published on: 24 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (24/09/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to launch its phase 1 investigation in CHC/Babcock. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

