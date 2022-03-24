UK Competition law—daily round-up (24/03/2022)

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the (1) CMA’s decision that the CD&R/Morrisons merger meets the test for reference to phase 2, and (2) the Court of Appeal’s judgment against a High Court ruling in an action brought by multiple claimants (mostly investment funds) seeking damages for a breach of Article 101 TFEU and Chapter I of the Competition Act 1998 against a number of banks for engaging in illegal and anti-competitive manipulation of the foreign exchange markets. or to read the full analysis.