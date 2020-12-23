Sign-in Help
Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (23/12/2020)

Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication by the CMA of revised mergers procedural guidance (CMA2 and CMA56). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

