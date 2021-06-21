menu-search
Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/06/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/06/2021)
Published on: 21 June 2021
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/06/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a ruling from the High Court on confidentiality issues in relation to an action claiming abuse of dominance by Google. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

