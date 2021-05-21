menu-search
UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/05/2021)

Published on: 21 May 2021
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) a judgment from the CAT in which dismissed an appeal the CMA’s decision in Sabre/Farelogix. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

