Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/04/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/04/2021)
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (21/04/2021)
  • Competition policy
  • Market investigations
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s announcement that Andrea Gomes da Silva, Executive Director for Markets and Mergers, will leave the CMA at the end of May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More