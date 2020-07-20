UK Competition law—daily round-up (20/07/2020)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) publication of the Enterprise Act 2002 (Turnover Test) (Amendment) Order 2020, (ii) the CMA’s decision to update the timetables in relation to two investigations in the pharmaceutical drugs sector (case reference: 50511–1 and 50511–2) and (iii) the High Court’s ruling that UK mobile network operators should disclose documents in Phones 4U’s competition damages claim.
