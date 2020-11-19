Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (19/11/2020)

Published on: 19 November 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s fine of £17.9m imposed on ComparetheMarket for use of MFN clauses, the referral to the CMA of Liberty Global/Telefonica and the clearance of XPO Logistics/Kuehne + Nagel Drinkflow Logistics Holdings Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

